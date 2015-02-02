Weather temperature up to +17 °C tomorrow

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast announced for February 3 in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, partly cloudy, mostly rainless weather is expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan. In some places will be foggy at night and in the morning. South east wind will blow at times will intensify.

The air temperature will be +5+8°C at night, +10+15°C in the daytime and up to +17 °C in some places.

Mostly rainless weather is expected tomorrow in regions of Azerbaijan. The fog is likely to be at night and in the morning. South west wind will blow and will intensify at mountainous regions

The air temperature at night will be +1+6°C and +13+18°C in the daytime and in mountains will be 0-4°C frost at night and +10+15°C during the day.