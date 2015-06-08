Weather temperature up in Azerbaijan on June 9

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 9 in Azerbaijan was announced. The Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 9. Mild south-east wind will blow in the afternoon . Air temperature will be +19+21°C at night and +27+29°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightning, short-term rain and fog are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in various places in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; +10+15°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +20 +21°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +21+22°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +22+23°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.