Weather temperature up climate norm for next three days in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 28 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As the Chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 28. South wind will blow. Air temperature will be +17+21°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and short-term rain are expected in the evening and morning on Thursday. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +16+21°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; 10+15°C at night and +19+24°C in the noon.

According to him, current weather condition is a little bit higher than the climate norm. It will last for the next three days in Baku and Absheron peninsula.