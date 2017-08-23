Weather temperature will reach 41 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on August 24. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 32-37 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night, 35-37 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 45-55%.

On Absheron beaches, the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather in Azerbaijan’s regions will be rainless. Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 36-41 in daytime, 14-19 in mountains at night, 25-30 in afternoon.