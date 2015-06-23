 Top
    Weather temperature to reach +42°C in Azerbaijan

    Weather temperature will be +31+36°C in Baku in the afternoon

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 24 in Azerbaijan was announced. 

    As Report was told by the Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 24. 

    North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime.

    In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. 

    East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +37+42°C in the daytime; +16+21°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime. 

