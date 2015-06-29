Tomorrow weather temperature to reach 42°C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 30 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that, dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 30. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +35+40°C in the daytime; even +42°C in some places, +15+20°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +26+27°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.