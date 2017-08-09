Air temperature to fall by 3-4 C in Azerbaijan, rain is predicted - WARNING

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeably cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 10. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 25-28 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 32-37 in the daytime, 26-28 in Baku at night, 34-36 in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 mm Hg to 762. Relative humidity will make 70-80 degrees at night and 40-45% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches, the temperature of sea water is expected to be 27-28 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 28-29 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 29-30 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

ETSN warns that after extreme weather, on August 10-11, north-west wind is expected to intensify occasionally, temperature is expected to decline by 3-5 degrees compared to the previous days in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

According to the medical meteorological forecast, the decrease of temperature by 3-5 degrees on August 10-11 on the Absheron Peninsula compared to the previous days, is a positive factor.

On August 10, the weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions, but lightning and short-term rain are expected in some places at night and in the daytime.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 17-22 in the mountains at night, 27-32 in the afternoon.