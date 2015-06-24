Weather temperature to be +37°C in Baku

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 25 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As Report was told by the Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 25. South-east wind will blow in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightning and short-term rain are likely to be in the evening and at night in some places including northern and western regions. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +37+42°C in the daytime; +16+21°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.