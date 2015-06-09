Weather temperature to be 32°C in Azerbaijan on June 10

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 10 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 10. South wind will blow and be placed with north-west wind in the evening. Air temperature will be +17+20°C at night and +28+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightning, local short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime; +9+14°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +21 +22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +22+23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +23+24°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.