Weather temperature to be +25°C in Baku on April 28

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 28 announced. As Report was told by the deputy director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula expected to be partly cloudy, mainly without precipitation.

Fog is likely to be in the morning in some places. North wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +18+23°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, occasionally rainy weather is forecasted for tomorrow.West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +6+15°C at night and +18+23°C in the daytime, in some places to be +27°C. Air temperature in mountains will be 1+6°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon.

Deputy director noted that on April 25, starting from the second half of the day and following days, moderate weather will be observed in the country.