Weather temperature in Azerbaijan to be 39°C tomorrow

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 22 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told by the Chief Hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 22. North wind will occasionally intensify in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in various places.

Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime.