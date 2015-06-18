 Top
    Weather temperature in Azerbaijan to be 38°C on June 19

    Weather temperature in Baku will be +18+23°C at night and +29+34°C in the daytime

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 19 in Azerbaijan was announced. Weather temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 38°C tomorrow.

    As the chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 19. North-west wind will blow tomorrow in the capital and it will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +29+34°C in the daytime.

    In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected, however, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some mountainous areas tomorrow. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +22+27°C in the daytime. 

