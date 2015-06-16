Weather temperature in Azerbaijan to be 36°C on June 17

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for June 17 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 17. North-west wind will blow tomorrow in the capital. Air temperature will be +18+22°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be tomorrow. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; +10+15°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +21 +22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +22+23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +23+24°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on June 17-18, though the superiority of Khazry wind will be favorable for weather-sensitive people in Absheron peninsula, discomfort hot weather condition in the afternoon can be unfavorable for them.