Weather temperature in Azerbaijan for August 12

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 12 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that sunny weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 12. North-west wind will blow and be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +22+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula while +22+24°C at night and +34+36°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. East wind will blow and intensify in some places in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +25 +26°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +26+27°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +27 +28°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on August 12-14, against the background of the superiority of weak winds, discomfort hot weather condition and a little bit higher humidity in some hours in the afternoon may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.