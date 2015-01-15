Weather to be unstable from January 17

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 16 in Azerbaijan was announced. The variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy, mainly dry weather is expected to be in Baku and Absheron peninsula, Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. On January 16,the weather is expected to be variable cloudy, mainly rainless, but weak fog is forecasted in some places of peninsula at night and in the morning, drizzle is predicted.

North wind will blow and intensify during the second part of the daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan on January 16, the weather is expected to be rainless, fog is forecasted in some places at night and in the morning, and drizzle is predicted while it will be rainy in Lankaran-Astara zone.

The temperature is expected to be 1-+4˚C at night, +11-+16˚C in the afternoon, 2-7 degrees of frost in mountainous areas, -5--10 degrees of frost in foothills areas, +2-+7˚C in the afternoon.

On January 16, moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula are favorable for weather-sensitive people.

On January 17-18, is expected unstable weather, against the north wind sometimes the temperature to decrease slightly compared to the previous days, the humidity will rise, which could occurr discomfort for weather-sensitive people.