Weather in Baku will be rainless on Friday

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 23, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but mainly rainless. Ecologists predict light fog and drizzle in some places at night and in morning. North-east wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 7-11 C in afternoon, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 8-10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 80-90% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

On February 23, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Some places will be foggy. Drizzle is expected in the eastern regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 8-13 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.