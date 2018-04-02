Weather in Azerbaijan will be unstable - WARNING

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The expected weather forecast in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 3, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally rainless, rainfall is predicted in some places at night. It will be foggy in the morning. Moderate south-western wind will blow and will be replaced with north-western wind, occasionally in the second half of the day.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm mercury column to 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but lightning, intermittent rain in the evening and snow in mountainous areas are expected. There will be fog in some places. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places in daytime.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains 0-4 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that starting from April 3 the second half of the day up to April 5 the weather will be unstable in regions of Azerbaijan, lightning, intermittent rain is predicted in some places, ecologists predict snow and hail in some mountainous areas. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas. In some mountainous rivers of the Greater Caucasus and the Lesser Caucasus, water level may increase.