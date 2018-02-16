Weather in Azerbaijan will be unstable - WARNING

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather in Azerbaijan will be unstable.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy starting from February 18 to February 19 daytime. Precipitation will intensify in some places.

From February 18 to February 19 daytime, the weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan. Ecologists predict rainfall, snowfall in mountainous areas and foothills, precipitation will intensify in some places.