Weather forecasted until May 19 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The weather is predicted to be stable, mainly rainless in the whole territory of the country".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that in the first half of the day, short-term rainfall is expected in the mountainous areas in the following days: "Temperature is expected to rise gradually. Temperature will change between 23-28 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 25-30 C in Central Aran districts and 15-18 C in mountainous regions".

The expert noted that in the next 3 days the mild east wind will blow in Azerbaijan.