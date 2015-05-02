 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

    Short-term rain is forecasted in some places at night

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecasted for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced.The Deputy Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, that the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for May 3. Occasional rain is likely to be at night. North wind will blow. The air temperature will be +8+13°C at night, +18+23°C in the daytime.

    On May 3, the weather will be rainless in most regions of Azerbaijan. It will be foggy in some places, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +11+16°C at night and +22+26°C in the daytime, +5+10°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon in mountains. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi