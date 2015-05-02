Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecasted for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced.The Deputy Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, that the variable cloudy, occasional gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula for May 3. Occasional rain is likely to be at night. North wind will blow. The air temperature will be +8+13°C at night, +18+23°C in the daytime.

On May 3, the weather will be rainless in most regions of Azerbaijan. It will be foggy in some places, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +11+16°C at night and +22+26°C in the daytime, +5+10°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon in mountains.