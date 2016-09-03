Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on Sunday announced

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 4, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

On Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 19-22°C at night, 25-29°C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21°C at night, 26-28°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg, within the norm. The relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-70% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and rain is expected in some mountainous and foothills at night and in the evening. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature is predicted to be 18-22°C at night, 25-30°C in the daytime, in mountains 8-13°C at night, 18-23°C in the daytime.