Weather forecast for Azerbaijan on International Women's Day announced

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Azerbaijan on 8 March - International Women's Day revealed.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

However, some places of the peninsula will be rainy. The morning will be foggy in some places, mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

On March 8, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning will be foggy in some places. Drizzle in the eastern regions is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.