Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on October 15 announced

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 15, a little rain is expected in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well to be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula, 12-15 C at night, 16-19 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 at night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.