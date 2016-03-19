Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on March 21-22 announced

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 21, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, some places are predicted to be rainy on the peninsula at night and in the morning.

Strong north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 C at night, 6-9 C in the daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 7-9 C in the afternoon.

Azerbaijani regions on March 21 will be rainy, wet snow in the mountainous regions is expected and gradually will be replaced with sleet. In some places sleet will be intensive. Daily precipitation gradually cease, and will be mainly dry. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.

On March 22, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy. South wind 8-13 m/s will blow. The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless, foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.