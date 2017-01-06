Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on January 7 announced

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on January 7, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Some places will be foggy and drizzly in the evening. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 10-12 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 765 mm mercury column will be reduced to 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan'i regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1+4 degrees C at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +2+7 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on January 7, dramatic decline in atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula and south wind may cause discomfort for people with health problems, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in the next two days will be favorable.