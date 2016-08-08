Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on August 9 announced

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 9, north-west wind will blow and intensify in the morning and in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 24-27 C, 34-39 C in the daytime, in Baku 25-27 C at night, 36-38 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places - 42 C, in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 50-60 % at night, 45-55 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 25-26 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 27-28 C.