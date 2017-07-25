Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 26. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-24 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-34 in the daytime, 22-24 in Baku at night, 32-34 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm Hg, below the norm. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and intermittent rain is predicted in some northern and western regions. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in the daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 24-29 in the afternoon.