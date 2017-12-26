Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on December 27 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist, drizzle will be observed on some places at night and in morning. South wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night and 11-13 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 768 mm Hg from 773 above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on December 27. Rain predicted on some parts of the Greater Caucasus at night and in morning. Fog will be observed on some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 11-16 in daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, 6-11 degrees of heat in daytime on mountains.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on December 27-29 is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.