Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 25. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-24 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 in the daytime, 20-24 in Baku at night, 30-35 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 753 mm Hg from 758, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, occasionally intensifying Khazri in Absheron peninsula till July 27 is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and short-term rain is expected in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening. West wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in the daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 22-27 in the afternoon.