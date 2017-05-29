Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 30, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

North-east wind will be replaced by mild south wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 15-18 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 24-29 in the daytime, 15-17 in Baku at night, 26-28 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 760 mm Hg from 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the afternoon.

Weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed on some places in the morning. Lightning and intermittent rain is expected on some mountainous regions at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 degrees of heat at night, 27-32 in the daytime, 7-12 on mountains at night, 18-23 in the daytime.