Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 14, drizzle will be observed on some places. North wind blow and replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-18 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night and 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on November 14. Fog predicted on some places at night and in morning, drizzle will be observed in the eastern regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-12 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 in daytime, 2-7 on mountains at night and 8-13 in daytime.