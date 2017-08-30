Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 31, mist will be observed on some places in the morning.

Moderate north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind during the daytime.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 32-37 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 34-36 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm Hg, below norm. Relative humidity will be 65-70% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-8 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 25-30 in daytime.