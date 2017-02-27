Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on February 28, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Mist will be observed on some places. Mild south wind will be replaced by north wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +2-+5°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +8-+13°C in the daytime, +3-+5°C in Baku at night, +10-+12°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 mm Hg to 770, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 13-18 in the daytime, also, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on mountains, 5-10 in the daytime.