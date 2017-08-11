Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 12, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat on the Absheron peninsula at night, 31-36 C in daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night and 34-36 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-65% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 34-39 C in daytime, on mountains 15-20 C at night, 25-30 C in afternoon.