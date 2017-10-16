Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, intermittent rain predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 17. Torrential rain will be observed at night and in the morning. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will become moderate in daytime.

The temperature will be 10-12 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 13-15 in daytime, in Baku 10-12 degrees at night and 13-15 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 765 mm Hg from 761. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, contrasting change of weather from October 16 daytime till 17 evening on Absheron peninsula, strengthening of Khazri, rainy weather and temperature drop is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Intermittent rain predicted on regions of Azerbaijan and snow on mountainous regions. Rain will gradually stop in most regions in daytime. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 7-11 degrees at night, 15-18 in daytime, 0-4 on mountains at night, 4-7 in daytime.