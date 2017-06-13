Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 14, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will be replaced by mild south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 16-18 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 24-29 in the daytime, 16-18 in Baku at night, 26-28 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85 % at night, 50-60 % in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, however, mild fluctuation of meteorological factors and the temperature close to normal in Absheron peninsula on June 14 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people, short-term rise in atmospheric pressure and intensifying Khazri on June 15 daytime can cause discomfort for some people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places in the morning. Lightning and rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the daytime. West wind will intensify on some places. The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 29-34 in the daytime, 8-13 on the mountains at night, 17-22 in the daytime.