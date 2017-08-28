Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 29. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 21-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 in daytime, 21-23 in Baku at night and 32-34 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, although weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula till August 31 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people, little higher humidity may cause anxiety for them.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. East wind will blow and intensify in some places during the daytime.

The temperature will be 18-23 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in daytime, 14-19 on mountains at night, 23-28 in daytime.