Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

On July 15, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) told Report. North-east wind will change to the south-east wind in afternoon.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 19-23 C at night, 30-34 C in afternoon, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 31-33 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will stay at 70-80% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 22-23 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 23-24 C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, hot temperature in afternoon on the background of the weak winds in Absheron peninsula on July 17 is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. But in some mountainous regions ecologists predicted the lightning and short-term rainfall. East wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in daytime, in mountains 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime.