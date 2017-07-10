Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 10, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-west wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 29-34 C in daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night and 31-33 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 mm mercury column to 763 mm mercury column.

Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-65% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches - 21-22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23°C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, and 24-25°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

As for weather conditions in the regions of Azerbaijan, it will be mainly rainless in most regions. But in some mountainous and foothill regions lightning and intermittent rain are expected. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25˚C at night, 31-36˚C in afternoon, in mountains 10-15˚C at night, 20-25˚C in afternoon.