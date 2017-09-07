Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on September 8, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain is expected, it will gradually cease in the morning/ The weather will be mostly rainless in the afternoon.Strong north-west wind will be moderate in the daytime.

The temperature will be 20-24 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 25-28 in daytime, 21-23 in Baku at night and 25-27 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 761 mm Hg to 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 50-55% in afternoon.

As for the Azerbaijani regionslightning and rainfall expected in some places. It is likely to be intensive in some northern and eastern regions, mostly dry in the daytime. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees at night, 28-33 in daytime, 10-15 on mountains at night, 20-25 in daytime.