Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 10, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but drizzle is expected in some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow and intensify in daytime.

Temperature on peninsula will be 3-6 C at night, 9-13 C in afternoon, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm mercury column to 767 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on December 10, drizzle is predicted in Lankaran-Astara zone. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime, in mountainous areas -3 C+2 C at night, +5+10 C in daytime.