Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 11, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain predicted on some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will be followed by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 degrees of heat at night, 29-33 in the daytime, 19-21 in Baku at night, 30-32 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, lower than norm. Relative humidity will be 65-70% at night, 45-50% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and rain is expected on some mountainous and foothills regions in the daytime. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 degrees of heat at night, 31-36 in the daytime, 10-15 on mountains at night, 21-26 in the daytime.