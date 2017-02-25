Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 26, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Mist will be observed on some places. Occasionally intensifying south-west wind will be followed by strong north-westerly wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +4-+6°C in Absheron at night, +11-+16°C in the first half of the day, +7-+11°C in the second, 4-6 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 14-16 in the daytime, 7-10 in the second half of the day.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm Hg to 773, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. Rain, snow predicted in some northern districts in the daytime. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be +3-+8°C at night, +16-+21°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees on the mountains at night, 6-11 in the daytime.