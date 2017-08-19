Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 20. North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind during the daytime.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 31-36 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 33-35 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions, east wind will blow and intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in daytime, on mountains 15-20 at night, 23-28 in afternoon.