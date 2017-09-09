Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 10.

North-western wind will be replaced by southeastern wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 18-21 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 28-31 in daytime, 18-20 in Baku at night and 28-30 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Lightning and short-term rainfall will be observed on some northern and eastern regions in the evening. East wind will occasionally intensify in daytime.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 30-35 in daytime, 10-15 on mountains at night, 20-25 in daytime.