Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

Bakı. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 15, the weather will be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It can be intensive in some places at night and in the morning. In the second half of the day the weather will be mainly rainless. Strong north-west wind will blow and will moderate in the second half of the day.

Temperature will be 5-7˚C at night, 9-13˚C in daytime.

It is expected rain in some areas of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and snow in mountainous areas. The rain will gradually cease at the evening. The western wind will blow and will intensify at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

The weather is expected rainy in the Khankendi, Shusha, Khojali, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan-Gedebey regions. The rain will intensify in some places. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature is expected to be between 3 ° C and 2 ° C at night and 3-7 ° C in the afternoon.

Short-term rainfall is expected in Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions. The rain will intensify in some places. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be + 4-8˚C at night, + 12-15˚C in the afternoon.

Central Aran:Thunderstorm and short-term rain is expected in some places in Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan and Neftchala regions. The rain will intensify in some places. The western wind will blow and will intensify at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be + 5-8˚C at night, + 11-16˚C in the afternoon.