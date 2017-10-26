Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for October 27 announced

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 27. Mist, drizzle will be observed on some places in morning.

Occasionally intensifying north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be 11-14 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 16-19 in daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees at night and 17-19 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 765 mm Hg from 761. Relative humidity will be 70%-80% at night.

Lightning, rain and fog predicted on Azerbaijani regions in morning and evening. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 7-12 degrees of heat at night, 18-23˚C in afternoon, 4-9 on mountains at night, 11-16 in daytime.