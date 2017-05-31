Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for June announced

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has announced weather forecast in Azerbaijan for June.

Report informs citing the department, average temperature in June is expected to be slightly high than norm.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm, slightly high on some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +23-+26°C (+17-+22°C at nights, +24-+29°C in daytime, up to 33 C on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm, slightly high on some places (norm 9-12 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 22-26 degrees of heat (15-20 degrees at nights, 25-30 in the daytime, up to 33-36 degrees of heat on some days), which as close to the climate norm and slightly higher.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 21-35 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 16-20 degrees of heat (+13°C-+18°C at nights, 18-23 degrees in the daytime, up to 25-30 degrees on some days) which is close to climate norm and higher by one degree.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 86-130 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +22-+25°C (15-20 degrees of heat at nights, 24-29 degrees in the daytime, 32-34 on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 46-63 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 20-23 degrees of heat (14-19 degrees of heat at night, 22-27 degrees in the daytime, 30-34 degrees on some days) which is close to climate norm and higher by one degree.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (18-179 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +24-+26°C (17-22 degrees of heat at night, 25-30 degrees in the daytime, up to 33-35 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal and higher by one degree.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm and slightly high on some places (12-49 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +22+25°C (+15-+20°C at nights, 24-29 in the daytime, up to 32-34 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (41-72 mm).