Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for July 21 was announced

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 21. Northeast, east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-26˚C at night, 35-38˚C in afternoon, 40˚C in some places, in Baku 23-25˚C at night, 36-38˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will br 757 mm mercury column below normal. Relative humidity will be 45-55%.

The water temperature in Absheron beaches: 26-27°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 27-28°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 28-29°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The expected weather conditions in the regions of Azerbaijan are unstable. East wind will intensify in some places in daytime.

The temperature will be 20-25˚C at night, 35-40˚C in afternoon, 42˚C in some places, in mountains 15-20˚C at night, 26-31˚C in afternoon.