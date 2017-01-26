Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 27 announced

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on January 27, the weather will be cloudy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but rainy in the evening. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 C at night, 4-7 C in daytime, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 4-6 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm Hg column to 765 mm Hg column, relative humidity will be 80-90 C at night, 65-75 percent in daytime.

On January 27, in northern and western regions intermittent rain, sleet, snow is expected, snow will intensify in some areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some regions.

Temperature will be -3+2 C at night, +4+8 C in daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, -3+2 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, on January 27 in the afternoon blowing of strong north wind in Absheron peninsula will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.